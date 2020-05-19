Exhibition Coal Mine will keep its doors closed due to COVID-19 concerns

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The state is slowly re-opening, but some businesses and organizations do not really have that option.

The Exhibition Coal Mine’s doors shut when COVID-19 made its way to the mountain state. Although Governor Justice has not announced museums can open, Beckley City Officials do not think they will be able to open the doors safely until the pandemic is completely over. Exhibition Coal Mine features an underground portion with tight quarters that would make it impossible to social distance.

Leslie Baker, the Director of Parks and Recreations for the City of Beckley, said the employees are also mostly retired coal miners who are considered at risk for COVID-19.

“It’s hard to be underground and wear a mask. The way our train cars are…We are looking at, but we have not been given the okay yet, so the Exhibition Coal Mine won’t open and it’s so sad because we literally had over 50 tours on the books for spring school tours for field trips and all of those cancelled,” Baker said.

They are looking at other museums across the state and reading up on CDC guidelines to see if they can make it work.