Experts provide tips for prepare for summer storms

MAXWELTON, WV(WVNS) — With the summer season, comes summer storms. Heavy rain and strong winds can cause damage to your homes and widespread power outages.

Mike Honaker, Director of the Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said you can make it through power outages if you are prepared.

“You have fresh water, you need to have non-perishable foods, because things in your refrigerator and freezer could obviously go bad if power’s out for a significant amount of time,” Honaker said.

Honaker said if possible, look into purchasing a generator.