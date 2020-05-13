Eye care providers establish new protocols to protect patients

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Ramsey EyeCare in Charleston officially started seeing patients again Tuesday. But if you haven’t been to the eye doctor for a while you can expect some significant changes. Before you enter the office, they’ll ask you a series of questions, take your temperature, give you a mask, disinfect your shoes and give you hand sanitizer.

Dr. Walter Ramsey said patients coming into the office seem to appreciate the precautions.

“The patients have been just extremely receptive to it and I think they are relieved,” he said. “I didn’t know that we’d have any patients but we are covered up. People are calling for appointments and I think it is because people are talking amongst themselves they realize we are going above the board to ensure their safety.”

There are plastic sheets throughout the office so that staff can avoid contact with patients.

“We also have barriers set up so that when the optician is working with the patient there is an additional barrier,” he said. There are plastic sheets around the exam equipment as well.

“Everyone is wearing face shields and masks the same as I do when I see patients,” he added. “So we have maximum protection and, of course, when we are in the rooms working with patients, we will be using gloves.”

They are also scheduling patients so that their visit isn’t overlapping with other people. Additionally they are asking pre-screening questions over the phone to make the visit go a little faster.

Ramsey said he is hoping the precautions will encourage people to come to the office and maintain their eye health even in the midst of COVID-19.