Face coverings should not be placed on children under the age of two

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The CDC recommends wearing a mask when out in public, but not for children under the age of two.

Local pediatrician Dr. John Johnson says the masks can make it difficult for young children to breathe. He suggests not putting a mask on a young child, because they could suffocate. The strings can also wrap around their neck or fingers, and can be a choking hazard.

“They have smaller airways, weaker muscles. And we know how we’re doing with those masks on. You can’t breathe with those masks on well. It’s uncomfortable. And it can actually make it difficult for them to breathe. So you don’t want to cover their mouth or nose on small children because you can actually suffocate them. No different then putting a blanket over their face, a pillow over their face or anything else,” Johnson explained.

Johnson suggests not taking young kids out in public if possible. If that’s not possible, he suggests practicing good hand washing and preventing children from touching anything in public.