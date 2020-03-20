Facebook Live becomes critical tool for Crescent Elementary

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With kids out of the classroom, teachers are having to get creative on ways to reach their students. At Crescent Elementary School, a few employees found Facebook to be a critical tool. One of those employees is music teacher Brittany McGuire.

“We are really using Facebook and social media as a tool so they can continue to feel connected to us and we can connect with them and still continue instruction,” McGuire said.

Many young children do not really understand what is going on during this time. McGuire is hoping that by spreading music into homes, it brings the kids comfort.

“It’s a really strange time for everyone and music is something that can help people, so much, it is very therapeutic and anyway I can bring comfort to the kids right now is really my main thought,” McGuire said.

Principal Theresa Lewis knows routine is so important for kids. She wants to help parents at home as much as possible.

“It is very important for children to have normalcy and structure they need to know their lives aren’t falling apart through all this,” Lewis said.

That means Crescent Elementary school students are not just getting to hear from their music teacher, but also their Principal.

“I decided to film our morning routine we do the pledge every morning, we do birthdays every morning and our bucket filling thought of the day,” Lewis said.

These live streams had a bigger impact than the teachers expected. They are touching the lives of former students and parents.

“We didn’t just touch our Chipmunk family, we touched a lot of families with that,” Lewis said.