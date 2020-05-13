Fairmont throws parade for resident’s 102nd birthday

FAIRMONT, WV (WBOY) – Service agencies in Fairmont gathered Tuesday to kick off a special event that many in the community wouldn’t forget.

Police and fire departments from across the area lined up in a parade to wish a happy 102nd birthday to Melva Hess, who was born on Mother’s Day in 1918.

Her friends and church family at Center United Methodist Church organized a parade to celebrate her birthday and all of her achievements within the community.

Hess was a professor at Fairmont State University and those who know her say she has always been a pioneer and always makes everyone smile.

“It’s just wonderful to be in her presence. She makes you feel welcome and warm and know that you are loved and special when you are in Melva’s presence,” said parade organizer and church pastor Brad Bennett.

The crowd collected cards to send Melva and made birthday signs to send their well wishes.