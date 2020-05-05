Family member involved in Mercer County turkey hunting incident speaks out

CAMP CREEK, WV (WVNS) — Daniel Meadows went turkey hunting with his little brother on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He said they were in the woods when he heard some movement. Meadows said he wanted to make a noise just in case it was another hunter.

“And about that time, a gun goes off. I just immediately yelled and the guy jumps up and he realized he made a mistake,” Meadows said.

Meadows then realized his younger brother was shot and he needed to act fast to get his brother to safety. Meadows said his brother stopped breathing while he rushed to save his life.

“I jolted him a little bit. I said, Abel stay with me. And he takes a deep breath and I started talking to him and said try to maintain a steady breath. So I get him to a four wheeler, once I get him to the four wheeler and he’s talking to me and says let me drive, let me drive, and I’m like no way you’re not driving,” Meadows said.

Meadows’ brother was airlifted to Charleston where he received medical treatment. He said Abel is stable and is getting better.

Meadows added the man who shot his brother is not his enemy.

“I do not hate the guy one bit. We take him jars of maple syrup, we go see him very often, like every other day, if not every day. I’m talking to him and we’ve actually got a good relationship,” Meadows said.

Meadows said his family will not be pressing charges.