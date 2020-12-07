Family of victim speaks out after man charged with murder released to home confinement

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Dec. 15, 2019, Raleigh County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in Slab Fork. They arrested Ronnie Cochran for allegedly shooting and killing his son, Matthew Cochran.

Rachel McGinnis was Matthew’s girlfriend, and mother to his baby. McGinnis said she was a witness to the crime, along with her daughter. She said they watched the whole thing, and claimed Ronnie Cochran even shot at her.

Now, almost a year later, Ronnie is out on bond and on strict home confinement. Tiffany Bailey is Rachel’s sister. She is worried Ronnie may go after Rachel.

“He’s facing life. And she’s going to be a part of that, to tell what happened,” Bailey said.

McGinnis said she fears for her life.

“It makes me really nervous. In my mind, could he walk through that door at any moment and do away with me or do away with me and Gracie? It’s a fear of mine all the time. I can’t sleep hardly,” McGinnis said.

Jeff Shumate, Special Investigator with the Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, said there are many factors when considering bond.

“Past criminal history, type of crime, the likelihood that this person would appear for those hearings,” Shumate listed.

Shumate said although it is impossible to prevent another act of violence from happening, there are very strict procedures in place for people on home confinement.

McGinnis and her sister said they just do not understand.

“He needs justice and I’m afraid he’s not going to get it,” said Bailey.