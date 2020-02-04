Family seeks justice in the death of Jalen Tucker

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Jalen Tucker took out his ATV to get some gas on a Saturday in April, 2019, But he never returned home.

“My son tried to avoid the collision when he saw him. But Mr. Donnell hit him head on and he threw him, to the opposite side of the road,” Crystal Tucker, Jalen’s mother, remembered the accident.

Police reports stated an impaired driver was on the wrong side of the road when he hit Jalen Tucker. Adam Donnell was arrested and charged with DUI with death. He was indicted in September of 2019 and made bond. But on Monday, Feb. 3, 2019 he was arrested again on alleged bond violations.

Jalen’s mom wants to believe her son’s death was for a reason, but after this news, she is not too sure.

“It would be less painful for the victim’s family and all of us that love Jalen and knew Jalen if this had been an eye opening or “a-ha”, or if you read the bible, a Damascus road experience, like a life changing experience for him,” Crystal said.

A trial for Donnel is set for April, a full year after the accident. Although it seems like a long time to Crystal, Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney, Kristen Keller, said it is what is necessary to create the most air tight case possible.

“A drug recognition experts report that we only recently received. So the next date in circuit court is April 16, 2020 and I have requested the assistant prosecutor that handles drunk driving cases to give this case priority,” Keller explained.

While the Tucker family waits for the court date, they cannot help but feel the hole that Jalen left.

“During that time, you’re going through the stages of grief, you’re trying to learn how to live without this person. You’re missing the texts and the phone calls. You’re having holidays and family moments, and he’s not there,” Crystal said.