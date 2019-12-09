Farmers Market will relocate to Mercer Street

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – City administrators are paving the way for a farmers market to open up on Mercer Street in Princeton.

A demolition project took place last week to take out old buildings near the corner of 7th and Mercer Streets. City Manager, Mike Webb said this empty lot will soon become the home for the farmers market, which used to sit on Stafford Drive.

Webb said this new building will provide the community with a ton of opportunity.

“It will have year-round sales, as well as an in-door kitchen, a training room, a classroom, as well as room for the WVU Extension Agency if they’d like to move in there,” Webb said.

He said construction bids will take place after the holidays, and people can expect to see the market up and running a few months after.