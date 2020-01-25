Father charged with first degree murder in shaking death of infant daughter

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A father is now charged with murder in the death of his infant daughter

Deputies said Jeffery Hoskins was charged with first degree murder in the death of his infant daughter.

On Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office convened a special grand jury to hear the case against Hoskins. A new indictment for murder was handed down.

In 2018, Hoskins was arrested for child abuse after West Virginia State Police were contacted concerning a shaken baby at a local hospital.

Deputies said at the time, Hoskins confessed to knowing he was shaking the baby too hard and caused the injury. The infant recently passed away.

Hoskins is being held in the South Central Regional Jail.