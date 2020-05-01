Fayette County BOE names new superintendent

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — There will soon be a new superintendent in Fayette County.

The Fayette County Board of Education suggested Gary Hough. Hough will still need to sign a contract with the board to officially accept the position. This comes after current superintendent Terry George announced his retirement a few months ago

“My five years in Fayette County have been five of the most fantastic years, and most rewarding years, I’ve spent in 41 years of education,” George said.

George’s last day is June 30, 2020.