Fayette County Commissioners hold special meeting for humane society

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County Commissioners will hold a special meeting to save a local animal shelter.

Last week, we reported the Fayette County Commission did not approve the full budget for the New River Humane Society this year. Fayette County Commissioner Tom Louisos, said this is because coal severance is down, and that is usually where the money comes from.

On Wednesday, April 7, 2021 they will hold a virtual special meeting to come up with a solution.

“Let’s work together to come up with a solution to make sure that we maintain the animal shelter,” Louisos said.

Everyone in the public is encouraged to attend and submit their ideas. The meeting starts at 10 a.m. To join by Zoom, use this link. Or, you can call in using (646)-558-8656 with Meeting ID: 304-574-1200.