Fayette County Head Start receiving more than $2.5 million

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced more more than $2.5 million was awarded to Fayette County Head Start.
The Fayette County Child Development Center will receive $2,518,080 for Head Start projects. This money was made available through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“As a Head Start champion, I am very pleased to see this Head Start funding coming to Fayette County,” Senator Capito said. “Head Start plays such a critical role in the educational foundation of our children, which is why I am a proud supporter of their initiatives in West Virginia. An investment into our children is a direct investment into our future, and I look forward to the positive impact this funding will create in our state.”Senator Shelley Moore Capito
“As a strong supporter of Head Start programs, I am always pleased to see West Virginia receive funding for one of our programs,” Senator Manchin said. “This funding will help the Fayette County Child Development Center provide children with a strong foundation for their education, no matter where they grew up. I am proud to support our amazing Head Start programs that do so much good for children across West Virginia and will continue to fight for Head Start funding in Washington.”Senator Joe Manchin