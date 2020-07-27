Fayette County Head Start receiving more than $2.5 million

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced more more than $2.5 million was awarded to Fayette County Head Start.

The Fayette County Child Development Center will receive $2,518,080 for Head Start projects. This money was made available through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“As a Head Start champion, I am very pleased to see this Head Start funding coming to Fayette County,” Senator Capito said. “Head Start plays such a critical role in the educational foundation of our children, which is why I am a proud supporter of their initiatives in West Virginia. An investment into our children is a direct investment into our future, and I look forward to the positive impact this funding will create in our state.” Senator Shelley Moore Capito