Fayette County Health Department gives free flu shots to first responders

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — First responders are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, so it is important they stay safe and healthy.

That is why the Fayette County Health Department will give out free flu shots to first responders. The flu shots are completely free to any first responder.

Health Department Administrator, Teri Harland, encouraged EMS, firefighters, and police officers to get the vaccine.

“They protect us. We depend on them in emergencies and we thought it was really important that we offer this to them first and we try and keep them healthy during the flu season,” Harland said.

The event will be on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at the J.W. Hazel and Ruby Welcome Center from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.