BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- If you plan on voting this year, you might be interested in early voting!

Early voting starts Oct. 21, 2020 and will end Oct. 31, 2020. In Raleigh County, people can vote at the courthouse from Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on the two Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.