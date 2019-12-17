Fayette County received money for new Meadow Bridge school

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 The School Building Authority met to evaluate 29 school projects that were submitted by West Virginia counties. The authority chose three school projects to fund.

Out of the $29 million the SBA has to give, Fayette County’s project, submitted by Fayette County Schools’ Superintendent, Terry George, received more than $20 million of it, which will fully fund a new school for Meadow Bridge.

“It feels great. We are very pleased that the building authority evaluated our project, both for structural and for academic purposes, to construct a regional school in the Meadow Bridge area. This will enable many students in that area to attend a school that’s closest to their front door,” George said.

For 96 years, generations of wildcats have walked this same hallway, and although it holds a lot of history, the town of Meadow Bridge is ready for a change. Community members have been fighting for a new school for the town since 2006. The school had multiple additions in the past, but still, the conditions really reflect the age of the structure.

Dave Perry sits on the School Building Authority and is from Fayette County.

“They have coal fired heat. The second floors have been condemned. The fire marshal threatened to close it last spring, but agreed to leave it open until such time that a decision would be made for a new structure to the meadow bridge area,” Perry explained.

The project includes constructing a pre-K through 12th grade school, and updating the current gymnasium. The high school section will be constructed first and then they will build the elementary school where the current high school stands.

“The money will become available the first of the year. Our architects and engineers, now that we will be fully funded, will begin the design phase in the immediate future,” George said.

Back to school will be a little more exciting for Meadow Bridge students.