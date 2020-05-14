Fayette County restaurant closes doors for good due to COVID-19 pandemic

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — The Burdette family created a second home on Main Street when they opened the Red Oak Grill in 2018. Owner Thomas Burdette said the restaurant provided good food to those in the Oak Hill community.

“Handcut steaks, we did our own pulled pork and ribs. We did chicken sandwiches, fresh patted hamburgers,” Burdette said.

That was until the COVID-19 pandemic made its way to southern West Virginia. The owners tried to provide food to people under the stay at home order, but Burdette said it was not enough to keep the business afloat.

“The utilities and the bills stay static, so those are going to be set. So if you can’t make enough off of the local people to pay those, then you fall behind extremely quickly when you’re a new business and don’t have the financial support of a large corporation,” Burdette said.

Red Oak Grill’s doors were forced to closed for good. Burdette said they are cleaning up and clearing out of the building. They hope to be out by the end of May. Burdetter said they are forever grateful for the support of the community and want everyone to continue supporting other small businesses as they face similar realities.

“We really appreciate the people that have come out and supported us in the almost two years we’ve been here. So continue going into the communities and support the local businesses that are here because that is actually the lifeblood of the small town,” Burdette said.