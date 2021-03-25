Fayette County seniors will have prom and graduation

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A student’s senior year comes with a lot of milestones. Among them are prom and graduation. Both were put on pause for many due to COVID-19 last year.

This year, 59News is learning Fayette County High Schools will host both a senior prom and graduation. Prom will be held outside, and students will be socially distanced. The event on May 8, 2021 will only be for seniors this year.

Oak Hill High School Principal Katie Hayes said she is thankful she can provide this experience for her students.

“It’s just important to us that our students have not only academic support, but the social and emotional support, really any support we can give them,” Hayes said.

Graduation for all three Fayette County High Schools will be May 31, 2021. Weather permitting, the event will be held outside. If they must move it inside, guest tickets will be limited, but the event will be live streamed.