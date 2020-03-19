Fayette County serves students at their doorstep

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Counties across Southern West Virginia are working hard to make sure their students don’t go hungry during the COVID-19 closings.

Fayette County school buses loaded up with bags of food for their students and went on their way. Deanna Albury is a bus driver and enjoys serving her children.

“We have a couple of apartment complexes, four or five daycares that are home daycares, and all the kids in between. I have 250 kids total on my routes and we’ve been getting to about 160 of them,” Albury said.

Each day, bus drivers, teachers, and cafeteria workers pack bags of food, with breakfast, lunch, snacks, and water. They load up the buses and take their normal routes, passing out food to as many kids as they can.

Most kids meet them at their bus stops to pick up their bags. But, if the driver passes a home that they know kids are in, the teachers knock on the doors.

The students weren’t just happy to receive a treat. In a time where everything is changing around them, seeing familiar faces may bring a smile to theirs.

Dominic Underwood is on Albury’s bus route and was excited to see her.

“I feel grateful for them giving me food,” Underwood said.

There was no doubt why these teachers do what they do. Myrrl Gibson and Jerry Lynn Critchley were the two kindergarten teacher assistants on Albury’s bus.

“Totally for the children. We’re seeing their smiling faces come out and it makes our day,” they explained together.