Fayette County Sheriff’s Department flooded with calls about fraud reports

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A local sheriff’s department receives hundreds of calls about a scam.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said his office received numerous calls about unemployment fraud scams. Multiple county employees and other community members received paperwork from Workforce West Virginia which stated they received unemployment checks. Those people said they never received that money. Fridley said it is all part of one big scam.

“There’s not much that law enforcement can do. We can take the complaint, but we’ve just been over run with them that we’re not really taking complaints any more. We have no idea what’s happened. It could be someone overseas who hacked into it, it could be someone local, we just don’t know yet,” Fridley said.

Fridley said his office can not do anything about the scams. He said it is best to contact Workforce WV.