Fayette County Sheriff’s Department investigating incident involving Oak Hill Police Officer

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Oak Hill on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Chief Deputy Rod Perdue confirmed an Oak Hill City Police Officer was involved.

“We are conducting an incident that occurred within the city limits of Oak Hill on April the 15th, involving an Oak Hill city police officer and a pedestrian which was struck by a city vehicle,” Perdue said.

Chief Perdue told 59 News the victim was hit in the area of Weaver Street and Trump Avenue in Oak Hill. The victim was airlifted to Charleston for medical attention.

Perdue said the sheriff’s department is investigating because an Oak Hill police officer was involved.

“Any individual that has information or witness, or something that was not spoken to by police or the sheriff’s department, please contact our office at 304-574-4216,” Perdue said.