Fayette County welcomes new prosecuting attorney

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County community welcomed a new prosecuting attorney.

Jeff Mauzy was sworn into office Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 surrounded by family and a room full of supporters. He is taking over for Larry Harrah, who said Mauzy was his first choice to be his successor.

“And I knew the way to make it as smooth of a transition as possible, for that office and for those employees, and for everyone involved, it had to be Jeff….He’ll be fair. He’ll be deliberate. And he’ll be decisive,” said Harrah.

Mauzy was the assistant prosecuting attorney for Fayette County for the past eight years, handling mostly child abuse and neglect cases. He said those experiences prepared him for this important position.

“Being able to do that for several years, manage the horrible case load, the horrible stories, the images of dead children, that go through cases sometimes, that’s prepared me, as far as the work side goes,” said Mauzy.

His term as prosecuting attorney will begin at the start of the new year. Although he is experienced, he knows this is a big job.

“I will make mistakes. I know I will. I will have problems in this office because that just happens. I’m human. But I will not fail for lack of trying, or lack of effort, or lack of caring,” said Mauzy.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Gyms to see influx of new members for New Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gyms to see influx of new members for New Year"

Wyoming County sheriff laid to rest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wyoming County sheriff laid to rest"

Event hopes to spark interest in volunteer fire departments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Event hopes to spark interest in volunteer fire departments"

New Beckley fire station to be completed in May

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Beckley fire station to be completed in May"

Election season preparations begin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election season preparations begin"

Humane Society hits fundraising goal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Humane Society hits fundraising goal"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News