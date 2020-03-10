Fayette County will receive money from popular resort

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County will soon receive money from a popular resort.

Oak Hill’s City Manager and Fayette County Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss a mix up in their finances. When the city of Oak Hill annexed Minden, they started to collect hotel occupancy taxes from Ace Adventure Resort. However, county code states the county should be grandfathered in and still collect those taxes.

Denise Scalph is the Fayette County Commission President and led the meeting.

“As far as locally, if we’re able to enhance the trails and the parks in our county and to put a nice big pump in recreation, that’s another thing we were speaking about this morning, and it would be county wide,” Scalph said.

The county did not ask for the city to pay back the revenue from the taxes. The financial change will start July 1, 2020.