Fayetteville Police Department receives donation to help kids

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — On Friday, February 21, 2020, an organization called Fostering Hope donated something different to the Fayetteville Police Department. Corporal J.D. Nottingham said a bunch of backpacks were donated to give to kids when they go out on calls.

“It’s awesome. I’m glad that there’s people out there who can do things like this for us and I know the kids are really going to appreciate it,” Nottingham said.

A lot of times kids fall victim to a bad home life or wind up in traumatic situations. Nottingham said these backpacks are filled with fun goodies to shine a light on a rainy day.

“It’s got coloring books, crayons, I think a few reading books and a stuffed animal,” Nottingham said.

Nottingham said these backpacks will make kids feel a little better when a bad situation arises and a policeman has to show up. He also said it will hopefully shine a positive light on those officers, and make any child feel more trusting of the officer.

“Unfortunately, they see a lot of the bad things, especially when we come. Anything we can do like this to show them a positive side, and kids can see more law enforcement, it’s just a great thing,” Nottingham said.