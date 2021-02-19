Firefighter warns of hazards while heating your home

BECKLEY, (WVNS) — Colder weather hits West Virginia and some people look for ways to stay warm. Before you fire up that space heater, you will want to hear about these hazards.

Beckley firefighter Michael Segars said one of the main causes of house fires during winter months is gas heat sources.

“Before you use a propane appliance to heat your home, you really want to make sure it’s listed on the side of it, that it’s approved for indoor use. They have some that you can get that are, from camping supply type places and things like that,” Segars said.

Those type of heat sources can also lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.

“Carbon monoxide is the biggest threat there. It’s a silent killer. It’s odorless and you can’t really detect it at all,” Segars said.

Segars said that is why carbon monoxide detectors are so important. The Environmental Protection Agency suggests detectors be placed on a wall five feet above the floor or on the ceiling. There should also be one on each level of the home.

Space heaters are also a main cause of fires, too, if they are left unattended.

“Mostly that has to do with proximity to flammable objects. They get them a little too close to drapery, bed sheets, stuff like that,” Segars explained.

Segars said the best way to stay warm is to focus on one room instead of trying to heat your whole home.

“It works much more efficiently if you can compartmentalize and kind of tuck yourself into one room or two rooms, and attempt to heat that space in a safer means,” Segars said,