Firefighter’s Association puts on parade for healthcare workers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Local first responders joined together to honor health care workers.

The Raleigh County Firefighter’s Association brought EMS, Fire, and law enforcement agencies together for a parade on Friday, May 1, 2020. The group went to Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital, Raleigh General Hospital, and the Beckley VA Medical Center.

Bobby Palmer is with the Raleigh County Firefighter’s Association and Rocco Massey is the Community CEO of Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital.

“Whether you’re law enforcement, EMS, health care worker in a hospital, doesn’t matter what you’re doing. If you’re on the front lines, we are all one team together, and we are just doing this to show our solidarity with one another,” Palmer said.

“They were going to turn their sirens off because it’s in a hospital zone and I said no let them blare. It’s really important. Our staff in there they are working so hard. You have no idea how hard they’re working. They’re in their saving lives right now. And it makes me so proud to see that take place here,” Massey said.

They also brought food to the hospitals before the parade.