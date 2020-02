SECONDCREEK, WV (WVNS) — Firefighters from two different West Virginia counties are battling a blaze in Monroe County.

Dispatchers confirmed the call came in at 9:19 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 for a house fire on Second Creek Road near Reed’s Mill.

Firefighters from Union and Ronceverte are at the scene. Injuries and road closures are unknown at this time.

