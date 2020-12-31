Firefighters discuss NYE firework safety

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — People celebrate the new year in many different ways!

Some people choose to enter the new year with a bang by setting off fireworks.

In Beckley, city ordinances state fireworks can be set off between 6:00 p.m. Dec. 31 until 1 a.m. Jan 1.

Lt. Chris Lanna with the Beckley Fire Department asks the public to use fireworks safely and away from any buildings or cars. He said the person setting them off should not be under the influence.

“Anytime you are using fireworks, you want to be absolutely careful. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions on the particular item. Use caution especially around kids and pets,” Lanna said.

If a firework is lit but does not go off, Lanna said you should not try and reignite it. Once fireworks are done being used, he said to put them in a bucket of water.