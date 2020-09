SCARBRO, WV (WNVS) — Firefighters fight a house fire in Scarbro, near the old elementary school.

Dispatchers said the call came in at 8:13 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Fayetteville Fire Department, Mount Hope Fire Department, and Oak Hill Fire Department were all dispatched.

There is no word if anyone was inside the house, or if there were any injuries. Stick with 59 News as more details become available.