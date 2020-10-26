Firefighters from four departments battle early morning blaze in Bluefield, Mercer County

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — An early morning structure fire in Mercer County prompts firefighters from four different departments to respond.

Dispatchers got the call at around 2:20 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 for a house fire on Marellan Avenue in Bluefield. The caller told them the front of the structure was up in flames.

Firefighters from Green Valley, Bluewell, Bluefield, West Virginia and Bluefield, Virginia responded. Bluefield Police officers were also at the scene.

No one was injured, but Bluefield Rescue Squad was on standby.

As of 8 a.m., the scene is clear. There is still no word on what caused the fire.

