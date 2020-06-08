Firefighters give tips to beat the heat while waiting in line to vote

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — It may still be spring, but that summer heat has arrived. Firefighter, Brandon Meadows with Princeton Fire Department, said people can stay safe in the heat by following several guidelines.

“Staying out of the sun for long periods of time, staying out of the sun after you’ve been out for a while, stay hydrated, and use sunscreen,” Meadows said.

These warm temperatures arrived just in time for people to hit the polls to vote. This election is a little different in terms of practicing social distancing and that means people may have to stay wait in a line outside before casting ballots. Meadows said to bring an umbrella for shade, and bring water. That will help combat overheating and the possibility of a heat stroke.

He said if someone is experiencing dizziness, blurred vision, and nausea, it is time to cool off.

“If you are waiting in line to go vote, I would probably just go back to my vehicle and sit in it for a bit with the AC and just try to cool off,” Meadows said.