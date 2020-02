BRUSHFORK, WV (WVNS) — Firefighters in Mercer County responded to an early morning structure fire early Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 morning.

Dispatchers told 59 News the call regarding a fire on Coal Heritage Road in the Brushfork area came in around 2:30 a.m. The Bluewell Volunteer Fire Department responded.

It is unclear if anyone was injured. Stay with 59 News for more details on this story.