First Lady Cathy Justice signs West Virginia holiday ornaments

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

59News Online

Top Stories 11/15/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Stories 11/15/19"

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — First Lady Cathy Justice paid a special visit to Tamarack.

She signed the 2019 West Virginia Christmas ornament Friday, November 15. She was joined by the designer, Matt Wallace, who worked on the ornaments with his wife, Tessie. The ornament is the state of West Virginia made out of steel, with a gold star. Only 500 ornaments were made and they are almost sold out.

The First Lady said all of products used to make the ornaments are from West Virginia.

“We’re making all the Christmas ornaments, shaped in the state of West Virginia, so that’s kind of a real unique thing. We’re using all products from the state, all natural products. A natural craftsman from the state of West Virginia, to promote West Virginia as well,” Justice said.

The remaining ornaments will be at Tamarack in Beckley until all 500 are sold.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Hospice VA Care Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospice VA Care Conference"

Dog Training Associate's Degree, first of its kind in WV

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dog Training Associate's Degree, first of its kind in WV"

GeoBee held in Tazewell County

Thumbnail for the video titled "GeoBee held in Tazewell County"

Ceremony unveils new exhibits at John Henry Historical Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ceremony unveils new exhibits at John Henry Historical Park"

Princeton demolition project will bring new farmers' market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Princeton demolition project will bring new farmers' market"

How you can donate to annual Turkey Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "How you can donate to annual Turkey Drive"

Par 59

More Par59

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News