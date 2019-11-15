First Lady Cathy Justice signs West Virginia holiday ornaments

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — First Lady Cathy Justice paid a special visit to Tamarack.

She signed the 2019 West Virginia Christmas ornament Friday, November 15. She was joined by the designer, Matt Wallace, who worked on the ornaments with his wife, Tessie. The ornament is the state of West Virginia made out of steel, with a gold star. Only 500 ornaments were made and they are almost sold out.

The First Lady said all of products used to make the ornaments are from West Virginia.

“We’re making all the Christmas ornaments, shaped in the state of West Virginia, so that’s kind of a real unique thing. We’re using all products from the state, all natural products. A natural craftsman from the state of West Virginia, to promote West Virginia as well,” Justice said.

The remaining ornaments will be at Tamarack in Beckley until all 500 are sold.