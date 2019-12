SLAB FORK, WV (WVNS) — An investigation is under way after a report of shots fired in Raleigh County.

Dispatchers told 59 News the call came in just before 8:30p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019 for a shooting on Acord Mountain Road in Slab Fork.

Details are extremely limited at this time, and it is unclear of any injuries.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Lester Volunteer Fire Department, and Jan Care Ambulance are on scene.

