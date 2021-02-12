First responders share concerns over local road closure

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — In spring of 2020, Chief Bill Costomiris of the Talcott Fire Department spoke with 59News about his concerns with Willowwood Road, which closed about three years ago due to flood damage.

At the time of the initial interview, Costomiris was worried a shutdown of West Virginia Route 3 could lead to a life or death situation.

“Our worst fears came true [Thursday],” Costomiris said.

Summers County Sheriff Justin Faris also voiced his concerns regarding possible dire situations.

“Let’s say the school was open… and there’s an active shooter scenario or any type of mass casualty or accident, anything along those lines,” Faris said. “We’re looking at a 35, 45 minute response time on something that normally would’ve normally took less than 15 minutes… It could’ve cost someone their life.”

Now, Costomiris wants answers from the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH).

“This has got to be fixed,” Costomiris said.

DOH District 9 Maintenance Engineer, Jim Moore, said the road is on the schedule to be fixed this summer. But he explained the work is not cheap and this isn’t the only road with problems, so money went to other more critical roads in the area.

But Costomiris said he still doesn’t understand,

“What’s the price tag you put on someone’s life?” Costomiris said.