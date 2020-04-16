First woman in almost three years to deliver babies in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Delivering babies for more than 25 years, Sandy Cottle said she could not imagine it any other way.

“I love it. I love it. I can’t imagine doing anything else,” Cottle said.

Cottle is a Nurse Practitioner and a Certified Midwife. Last month, she moved to Princeton to start a new job at Dr. Brandon Lingenfelter’s practice. It was a big move for her, but an even bigger deal for the women of Mercer County.

“They brought me in to be a female provider to help deliver babies in the Princeton area and the hospital because they haven’t had a female provider here for awhile,” Cottle said.

For almost three years, only men delivered babies in the Mercer County area, but now expecting moms have a choice.

“I think women need choices that way they can figure out what they like and to provide them with something that’s going to make them feel comfortable,” Lingenfelter said.

Not only does Cottle deliver babies, she provides care year round for women.

“It goes through all spectrums. We are trained in newborn care through post menopausal care. We can deliver all types of care to women,” Cottle said.

One new step for Cottle, is one big step for women.