Flower sales in full bloom at Wheeling-area garden center

WHEELING, WV (WTRF) — While many stores remain closed this Sunday, one known shop in Wheeling was busier more than ever today with last minute buys for Mother’s Day.

Nicky’s Garden Center‘s owner, Nikki herself, said they are happy to carry on the tradition for moms throughout the Ohio Valley.

It is always one of the busiest days and weekends of the whole year. Probably I am down to one greenhouse of hanging baskets from five, so we’re pretty happy with that. NIKKI LENZ, OWNER OF NICKY’S GARDEN CENTER

But bringing mom home a bouqet of her favorite flowers may dig a little deeper.​​

She does so much for me. Even though there’s so much going on and the world’s going crazy, she’s the calm spot.​​ And, these flowers make her so happy, so it’s the least I could do for her. ABBY WITSBERGER, MOTHER’S DAY SHOPPER​​ AT NICKY’S

Easter was tough on business as typical flower buyers, the local churches, were no longer gathering.​​

But, new faces have been joining the Mother’s Day tradition in support of local business during a trying season.​​

For us to be open on Mother’s Day, we’re a tradition for a lot of our regular cutomers.

It’s a little different this year because they’re not taking mom to church, then brunch, then Nicky’s. But, they’re still coming to Nicky’s and we’re truly grateful for that and we just appreciate the business. NIKKI LENZ, OWNER OF NICKY’S GARDEN CENTER

Nicky’s started off February with more than 1,000 hanging baskets, now after Sunday, down to a couple hundred. With so many options, choosing the perfect blossom could prove challenging, but other moms were there to help.​

This lady’s nice mother helped me the entire time get these nice flowers. I don’t know what these are.​​ They last all year long, Geraniums maybe?



We have pointed some in the right direction, and again, a hanging basket, it can’t get any easier for them.​​ I just say, what color do you like? Is it sun or shade? And then we take care of them from there. ABBY & NIKKI

The shop owner says petunias were the hot-ticket item this year. Though not your typical Mother’s Day, most were just grateful to enjoy the sunshine and add some bright colors to their living-rooms.