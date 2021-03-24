Food bank hands out hundreds of food boxes

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — You’ve heard a lot about people helping other people throughout this pandemic. One way is through food giveaways.

We’ve told you about several, but they’re still happening. In fact, another successful food giveaway took place in Beckley on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Mountaineer Food Bank was at Linda K. Epling Stadium. Each car got one large box of food, a bag of potatoes, and two jugs of milk. They had 350 boxes to give out, and had no problem finding people to take them!

Sara Holmes, a Mobile Pantry Assistant with the food bank, said the need is greater than ever.

If you missed this giveaway, don’t worry. There is another scheduled for April 23 at Epling Stadium in Beckley.