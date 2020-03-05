Former Harrison County magistrate charged with embezzling from school

CLARKSBURG, WV (AP) — A former West Virginia magistrate has been charged with embezzling money from a school in Clarksburg.

News outlets cited a statement from West Virginia State Police in reporting that former Harrison County Magistrate Tammy Marple was charged Wednesday with nine counts of embezzlement. The statement said a trooper found during an investigation that Marple used her position as treasurer at Emmanuel Christian School to convert school money for her own use.

Marple’s attorney, Joe Shaffer, said in a statement Wednesday that the charges have nothing to do with Marple’s service as a magistrate and that she’s cooperating with the investigation.

Trending Stories

