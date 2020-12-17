Four companies submit bids to the Raleigh County Commission for the new Sheriff Department headquarters

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The next step was taken in building the new Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department.

Four companies submitted a bid to the Raleigh County Commission to build the new building.

At the meeting Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 the architect presented an artist’s rendering of the proposed building. Multiple law enforcement headquarters were taken into consideration when designing the new building.

Sheriff Scott Van Meter said he’s excited for a new, modern building.

“We’re going to have a state of the art evidence room. Just a great office building. Right now, we have 30 something guys each sharing 2 or 3 desks at our old building and we’ve just outgrown it,” Van Meter said.

The commission will review all four bids. They plan on announcing the winner on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at a special commission meeting.