Free food and discounted wine at Daniel Vineyards

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — If you still need to get some gifts for family or friends, you can do so while also enjoying a glass of wine!

Daniel Vineyards is having a Christmas Open House Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. There will be Christmas bar specials at a discounted price. There will also be gift basket specials and discounted wine. People can munch on some free appetizers while you sip your wine.

Rich Daniel is the co-owner of the vineyard. He said they want to give back to their loyal customers.

“With the open house we also include complimentary hors d’oeuvres and things like that. You can just come in, and you don’t have to worry about paying for anything. Get a little bit of a food offering and do a tasting. Get your wine at a large discount. We do family discount style so it’s all 20 percent off,” said Daniel.

The event takes place from 10 a.m until 5 p.m.

Trending Stories

