Free hot meal this thanksgiving in Bluefield

Top Stories for Nov. 26, 2019

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Bluefield Union Mission wants to continue to help the community this holiday season.

The organization is holding its 88th annual free thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, November 28. The mission will start serving at 10:30 a.m. and will go until the last person is fed. Guests will also have the chance to make their own thanksgiving dinner with the grocery bag the mission sends home with them.

Craig Hammond is the Director of Bluefield Union Mission.

“With a turkey and all the things you need for another dinner, so they can have something for the weekend. We often take advantage and take for granted leftovers. I love a turkey sandwich on Friday or Saturday night or turkey soup or whatever but not everybody can do that. Well, we want to make sure that they have that same experience,” Hammond said.

Doors will be open all day for anyone who cannot afford a thanksgiving meal or does not have anyone family to spend it with.

