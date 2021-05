BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The funeral services for Dwayne Richardson will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

The funeral will be at Heart of God Ministries on South Kanawha Street in Beckley.

The viewing will be from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Then, the service will begin at 12 p.m.

If you would like to make a flower donation, you can contact Ritchie and Johnson Funeral Home.