City of Gary to dedicate permanent memorial honoring fallen McDowell County police officers Saturday

GARY, WV (WVNS) — A McDowell County community is forever honoring fallen police officers with a permanent memorial.

As part of National Police Week, the city of Gary will participate by dedicating a permanent memorial outside City Hall on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Police Chief Pat McKinney said the monument will bear the names of officers in McDowell County who made the ultimate sacrifice, as a place for family, friends, and neighbors to honor them forever.

“Tourists and people who have had loved ones lost in the line of duty can stop and pay contributes to their loved ones.”

Anyone attending the dedication will be required to abide by social distancing guidelines in the city hall parking lot.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at noon.