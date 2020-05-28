Gary Police to host free dump day before stepping up litter violations

GARY, WV (WVNS) — A McDowell County town’s police department is hosting a free dump day to help with anyone’s trash troubles.

Gary Police is hosting it Thursday, May 29, 2020 from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Copper Ridge landfill in Caples.

Chief Pat McKinney said everyone gets one free load at the landfill, before the department steps up its litter violations June 1. The new violations will then target big dumps, and people taking advantage of elderly homeowners by charging them for dumping their trash off the hillside, instead of the landfill.

