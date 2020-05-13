Gestamp to lay off 140 workers in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Gestamp will permanently layoff 140 workers according to South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens’s office.

A spokesperson with Gestamp says the layoffs will include mainly hourly workers at the plant, and that the number represents 20% of their workforce. Many of these employees were furloughed at the beginning of the pandemic. They were notified by the company that they would not be coming back.

The company sent a WARN to South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullins. Gestamp manufactures auto parts for Honda and Ford Motor Company and says the layoffs were primarily a result of low demand for their product. Workers began returning to work Monday due to Honda restarting production. Ford is still idle.

