Get your gifts wrapped for a good cause

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local shelter wants to help you with your Christmas gifts this year.

The Raleigh County Humane Society is having a gift wrapping event at the Crossroads Mall in Beckley. They will be there from Friday, Dec.13, 2019 to the Sunday, Dec. 15, from Noon until 6 p.m. Prices will vary depending on the size of the present. Jessica Stegmeir works at the Raleigh County Humane Society. She said they are always trying to put on fundraisers.

“We like to get out in the public and just do things. So, we found out last year that it went really well. We actually stayed an extra day, because it was so busy. People like to just drop their stuff off and and then do more shopping and bring us stuff. It’s a good fundraiser and we always need fundraisers,” Stegmeir said.

All of the money raised will go back to the shelter.

