Ghent elementary students do ‘turkey run’ for new playground

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — For the last three weeks, Ghent Elementary students collected donations, raising around $8,000. Their goal: a shiny new piece of playground equipment.

On Thursday, November 21, 2019 the school held a Turkey Run fundraiser where they raised another $2,000. Students ran five laps around the school, while chasing a turkey.

The turkey was kindergarten teacher, Becky Fraley, who organized the fundraiser. She said while it is all good fun, the kids are learning a valuable lesson about hard work.

“It’s a responsibility thing,” said Fraley. “They have to be responsible enough to take care of handling the money and getting the donations. It’s a physical education thing and its a goal setting thing. We have a goal to get a new piece of equipment and they are learning what they need to do to get that equipment, and all the work that goes into raising the money and getting it here.”

Fraley said the current equipment is not enough for all the kids at recess. The new piece could hold 12 kids at once.

Students are half way to their goal.