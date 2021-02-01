Girl Scouts team up with GrubHub to deliver cookies

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Girl Scouts of America is teaming up with GrubHub to reach even more cookie lovers.

Candace Nelson is the Director of Marketing for the Black Diamond Troop out of Charleston. She said this partnership means the girls can reach new audiences, while staying safe. Nelson said by working with Grubhub these girl scouts will see firsthand how the business works.

“Girl scouts partnering with Grubhub provides a new opportunity for girls to learn the back end of business. So they’ll be having hands on experience with managing the money and tracking and fulfilling orders. Managing our inventory and working with new technology, and this is really part of what this entrepreneurial program is about is teaching girls these business skills that can really help them ultimately reach their goals,” said Nelson.

Nelson said all the traditional cookie options will be available for order. She said for those who have used the app before to order food, the cookie ordering process is the same.

Nelson said orders will start being delivered the end of February. She said starting February 27, 2021 the girl scouts of Black Diamond will be setting up a booth at their headquarters in Charleston. The booth will be open only on the weekends for now. Nelson said that could change once they see how the partnership is going.